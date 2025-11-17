Next Article
Bahadurgarh tops India's air pollution charts—again
Bahadurgarh, Haryana just clocked the worst air quality in India with an AQI of 439—officially "severe."
Ghaziabad and Greater Noida weren't far behind, while Delhi's air stayed "very poor" at 386.
Most major cities across Haryana are also struggling, with only Chandigarh managing to breathe a little easier.
Why does this matter?
The toxic air is forcing schools in places like Rohtak to switch to hybrid classes for young kids, hoping to keep them safer indoors.
Authorities are also cracking down on stubble burning—Jind saw the most cases on Sunday—but car fumes, dust, and factory smoke aren't helping either.
With pollution sticking around despite fewer fires this year, everyone's feeling the impact.