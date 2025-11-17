Next Article
Red Fort blast: Missing phones could unlock bomber's secrets
India
Investigators looking into the Red Fort blast say two missing phones used by suicide bomber Dr. Umar Un Nabi might be the key to finding out who helped him.
CCTV caught Nabi using these phones at a Haryana medical shop just days before the attack, but both stopped appearing in any footage after the evening of November 9.
What's happening now
Police have been piecing together Nabi's movements with tower data and CCTV—like spotting him withdraw ₹76,000 from an ATM in Nuh right before the blast and noticing he switched SIM cards after his close associate, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie, was arrested.
Searches are underway in Faridabad, Nuh, and Ballabgarh as investigators hope tracking down these phones will reveal his network and any accomplices involved.