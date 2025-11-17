MK Stalin, actors Ajith, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu receive bomb threats

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and actors Ajith Kumar , Arvind Swamy, and Khushbu have received bomb threat emails. The threats were sent to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) on Sunday night, leading to security checks at their residences. This incident follows a similar threat made against Kumar's residence in Chennai last week.

Hoax pattern Previous bomb threats in Tamil Nadu The threat at Kumar's residence comes after a similar incident involving actor Arun Vijay. An unidentified person had emailed the DGP office, claiming a bomb was planted at Vijay's home in Ekkattuthangal. Police and bomb disposal experts searched the property but found no explosives. This is part of a larger trend of hoax bomb threats in Tamil Nadu, with 343 such emails received by Greater Chennai police in seven months.

Ministerial scare Hoax bomb threats target DMK ministers Last Wednesday, bomb threat emails were also sent to the residences of three DMK ministers: Sekar Babu in Chennai, Anbil Mahesh and KN Nehru in Trichy district. Police teams found these threats to be hoaxes after conducting searches with bomb disposal and detection squads. The trend has also targeted political leaders, schools, celebrities, and consular offices across Tamil Nadu in recent months.