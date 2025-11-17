Sonbhadra stone mine collapse: Panic as 10 workers still trapped  

Ten workers still remain trapped after a stone mine collapse in the Billi Markundi mining area of Uttar Pradesh 's Sonbhadra district. The incident occurred late Saturday afternoon and has since been a race against time for rescue teams. Of the 15 workers, one worker, identified as Raju Singh (28), was confirmed dead and his body was sent for postmortem.

Rescue equipment Rescue teams equipped with heavy-duty tools, sniffer dogs Two NDRF teams, comprising 80 rescuers and medical personnel, are on-site with professional corded demolition hammer concrete breakers and sniffer dogs. The rock that collapsed is estimated to weigh around 75 tons, and efforts are being made to remove it using technicians from two companies specializing in rock breaking. "Technicians of two companies, who are experts in breaking the rocks, have been called," District Magistrate Badrinath Singh, who is camping at the site, said.

Legal action Police book mine owner, business partners Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said police have booked the owner of Krishna Mining Works and his business partners on a complaint by Chhotu Yadav. Yadav's two brothers are among those trapped under the rubble. Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Prakash confirmed that NDRF and SDRF teams are deployed and efforts are underway to complete the rescue operation as soon as possible.