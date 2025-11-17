Next Article
Rajasthan: BJP leader's wife dies under suspicious circumstances
In Bharatpur, Rajasthan, former BJP youth leader Akash Chaudhary is facing serious accusations after his wife Priyanka died mysteriously.
Her family claims she was killed over dowry demands and say there was an attempt to cremate her quietly without a post-mortem.
Family alleges dowry pressure; police step in
Priyanka's father says she faced dowry harassment since her 2018 marriage, with repeated demands for a Thar jeep.
He rushed over after a neighbor tipped him off about plans for a quick cremation.
Police intervened in time, sending Priyanka's body for examination and registering a case against Akash and his family. Investigations are ongoing.