Red Fort blast case: NIA arrests 'suicide bomber' Umar's aide 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Amir Rashid Ali, a key conspirator in the Red Fort blast case, Hindustan Times reported. The incident, which took place on November 10, killed 13 people and injured over 20 others. Ali, from Kashmir, owned the Hyundai i20 that was used as a "vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED)" in the attack. He allegedly conspired with Dr. Umar Mohammad, alias Umar Un Nabi, who drove the car during the explosion.

Forensic evidence NIA's investigation reveals details of blast The NIA has forensically established that Nabi was driving the vehicle when it exploded. For the first time, the agency has referred to him as a "suicide bomber." It also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi, which is currently being examined for evidence. Earlier, investigators had seized three cars: a silver Maruti Brezza, a red Ford EcoSport, and a Maruti Swift Dzire. So far, 73 witnesses have been examined in connection with this case, including those injured in the blast.

Cross-border probe NIA's investigation spans multiple states The NIA is working closely with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police, and other agencies to investigate the case across states. The agency is following multiple leads to uncover a larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the case. Security officials said they are working with central agencies to trace a wider network involved in this attack.