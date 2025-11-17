Next Article
Bihar Board to announce Class 10, 12 exam dates soon
India
Heads up, Bihar Board students!
The BSEB is set to drop the 2026 exam date sheet for Classes 10 and 12 in early December—right on schedule, so you'll have plenty of prep time.
Once it's out, you'll find all the details on biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
How to check and download your timetable
Just hop over to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com and click the link for your class' 2026 date sheet—it'll download automatically.
For reference, this year's (2025) Class 12 exams ran from February 1-15 and Class 10 from February 17-25, with timetables usually released in December.