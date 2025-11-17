Tamil Nadu schools shut as IMD issues orange alert
Schools across Tamil Nadu are closed this Monday after the weather department issued an orange alert for heavy rain in places like Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur.
With nonstop showers causing floods in low-lying areas, officials are urging everyone to stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel.
The heavy rain is expected to continue through November 22.
Weather disruptions hit more states—and schools adapt
The IMD's alert isn't just for Tamil Nadu—Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and the Andaman-Nicobar Islands are all bracing for rain and possible flooding this week.
Over in Delhi-NCR, schools have shifted to hybrid classes due to pollution curbs, while Bihar's schools are getting back to normal after election closures.
It's a reminder of how weather (and even elections) can shake up school routines across India.