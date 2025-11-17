Tamil Nadu schools shut as IMD issues orange alert

Weather disruptions hit more states—and schools adapt

The IMD's alert isn't just for Tamil Nadu—Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and the Andaman-Nicobar Islands are all bracing for rain and possible flooding this week.

Over in Delhi-NCR, schools have shifted to hybrid classes due to pollution curbs, while Bihar's schools are getting back to normal after election closures.

It's a reminder of how weather (and even elections) can shake up school routines across India.