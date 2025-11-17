Maharashtra's new rules aim to make livestock transport safer and fairer
Maharashtra just rolled out statewide rules for moving livestock by road, hoping to end confusing local laws and protect both animals and traders.
Now, vehicles must have separate spaces for each animal, ear tags are a must, and permits need to clearly list what's being transported.
No more vigilante action—only police can step in
The police have made it official: only cops or authorized officers can act against illegal cattle transport.
Private individuals aren't allowed to stop or harass traders anymore.
If animals are seized by mistake, they have to be returned after proper checks.
What sparked these changes?
These new rules follow months of protests from the Qureshi community over harassment and violence linked to "cow protection."
The first permit under the new system was issued just last week, making things smoother for transporters—even though some paperwork delays remain.