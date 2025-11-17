Next Article
Delhi blast puts spotlight on ammonium nitrate trade, 5 detained
India
After the recent Red Fort blast in Delhi, investigators are now digging into how ammonium nitrate—a chemical often used as fertilizer but also in explosives—is being traded in Haryana.
Turns out, while some fertilizers are tracked by official systems, nitrogen-based ones like ammonium nitrate mostly slip under the radar.
Wholesalers detained and rules under review
Five fertilizer wholesalers from Nuh, Palwal, and Sohna have been picked up for allegedly supplying ammonium nitrate to a terror module.
The case has exposed gaps in regulation—most dealers have licenses but aren't closely watched, and record-keeping is pretty lax.
Now authorities are planning tighter tracking of these fertilizers and reviewing oversight and record-keeping practices to prevent misuse.