Maharashtra lets women work night shifts in shops, hotels, and more
Maharashtra just announced a draft rule that would let women work night shifts—from 9:30pm to 7:00am—in shops, restaurants, hotels, and movie theaters.
The move is all about opening up more job options for women across the state.
Why this matters
To keep things safe, employers must get consent from women before assigning them night shifts, provide transportation facilities, ensure well-lit spaces, install CCTV with 45-day footage, and always have at least two women per shift.
The draft is open for public feedback for 45 days. If finalized, it could help break old barriers and make workplaces safer and more inclusive for women in Maharashtra.