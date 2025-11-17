Delhi car blast mastermind was a doctor, say investigators
Turns out, the recent New Delhi car blast is linked to a bigger plan by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to target six Indian cities.
Investigators say Dr. Shaheen Shahid—nicknamed "Madam Surgeon"—was a key asset and alleged architect, plotting the attacks as revenge for the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition and aiming for December 6.
How authorities cracked the case
Dr. Shahid was arrested in Faridabad, where police found diaries laying out her "D-6 Mission"—including details on recruits, targets, and funding.
Authorities are now digging into her bank records across multiple cities to trace suspected hawala money trails tied to JeM.
Her sudden disappearance from medical college back in 2013 and later dismissal raised eyebrows, and investigators believe she was gradually radicalized over the past decade with help from foreign contacts.