Delhi car blast mastermind was a doctor, say investigators

How authorities cracked the case

Dr. Shahid was arrested in Faridabad, where police found diaries laying out her "D-6 Mission"—including details on recruits, targets, and funding.

Authorities are now digging into her bank records across multiple cities to trace suspected hawala money trails tied to JeM.

Her sudden disappearance from medical college back in 2013 and later dismissal raised eyebrows, and investigators believe she was gradually radicalized over the past decade with help from foreign contacts.