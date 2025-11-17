Muzaffarnagar college principal arrested after student's suicide
Pradeep Kumar, principal of DAV PG College in Budhana, Muzaffarnagar, has been arrested after the tragic death of 20-year-old student Ujjwal Rana.
Rana set himself on fire on November 8 and died on November 9, reportedly after being denied his exam form due to unpaid fees—even though he had paid part of them.
The incident has sparked outrage and serious questions about how fee issues are handled.
Investigation deepens as family demands justice
Charges against Kumar have now been upgraded to abetment of suicide, following claims that he publicly humiliated and assaulted Rana over the fees.
The investigation is ongoing, with police reviewing CCTV footage and witness accounts.
Meanwhile, Rana's family—supported by student groups—are demanding a magisterial probe and ₹1 crore compensation.
Protests have grown louder since Rana's sister filed a complaint naming both college staff and police officers in her brother's distress.