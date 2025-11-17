Muzaffarnagar college principal arrested after student's suicide India Nov 17, 2025

Pradeep Kumar, principal of DAV PG College in Budhana, Muzaffarnagar, has been arrested after the tragic death of 20-year-old student Ujjwal Rana.

Rana set himself on fire on November 8 and died on November 9, reportedly after being denied his exam form due to unpaid fees—even though he had paid part of them.

The incident has sparked outrage and serious questions about how fee issues are handled.