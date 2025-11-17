Next Article
Delhi's air gets a tiny break, but pollution still a big problem
India
Delhi just saw its lowest average AQI for early November in two years—349, which is a bit better than the past few years but still counts as "very poor."
The slight improvement is thanks to fewer farm fires (delayed by Punjab floods) and an early Diwali before winter's pollution-trapping chill set in.
Still, breathing easy in Delhi isn't really on the cards yet.
Why the air improved (and why it might not last)
Fewer stubble-burning incidents made a real difference—Punjab logged only 4,877 crop fires this time compared to nearly 8,000 last year. Haryana's numbers dropped too.
Plus, windier weather helped clear out some of the smog.
But experts warn that "severe" pollution could return soon, so Delhi's air quality battle is far from over.