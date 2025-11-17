Delhi's air gets a tiny break, but pollution still a big problem India Nov 17, 2025

Delhi just saw its lowest average AQI for early November in two years—349, which is a bit better than the past few years but still counts as "very poor."

The slight improvement is thanks to fewer farm fires (delayed by Punjab floods) and an early Diwali before winter's pollution-trapping chill set in.

Still, breathing easy in Delhi isn't really on the cards yet.