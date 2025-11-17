Gujarat: Forest officer's wife and kids found murdered; husband under investigation
In Bhavnagar, Gujarat, police found the bodies of Nayana, wife of forest official Shailesh Khambhla, and their two children buried near their home after they went missing on November 6 while staying with him during school holidays.
The discovery came 10 days later, following a tip about suspicious digging close to the government quarters where Shailesh Khambhla—a forest officer—lived.
What's happening with the case?
Shailesh had reported his family missing on November 7 but is now the main suspect in their murder.
Police identified the victims with the help of family members and are questioning neighbors to piece together what happened.
Forensic teams helped recover the bodies, which are now being examined to confirm how and when they died.
The investigation is focused on understanding Shailesh's role in this tragic case.