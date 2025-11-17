Red Fort blast: Police track bomber's movements, suspect use of 'mother of Satan' explosive
After the Red Fort blast that killed 13 people on November 10, investigators are piecing together the steps of Umar ul Nabi, a doctor who has been identified as the one who drove the explosive-laden car.
They're digging into his phone records and contacts—even though he wasn't spotted with a phone on CCTV—and believe he may have used TATP, a dangerous homemade explosive nicknamed 'mother of Satan.'
Money trail and tighter security checks underway
Officials found Nabi spent about ₹3 lakh on fertilizers, possibly using illegal hawala channels to fund it.
Shops in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh linked to these purchases are under review.
Police are also checking who was at Sunehri Masjid during Nabi's visit and looking into vehicles near the blast site.
Meanwhile, security has ramped up across Delhi and neighboring states with tenant checks and info gathering on Kashmiri students; roads around Red Fort have reopened but bomb squads remain alert.