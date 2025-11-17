Red Fort blast: Police track bomber's movements, suspect use of 'mother of Satan' explosive

Money trail and tighter security checks underway

Officials found Nabi spent about ₹3 lakh on fertilizers, possibly using illegal hawala channels to fund it.

Shops in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh linked to these purchases are under review.

Police are also checking who was at Sunehri Masjid during Nabi's visit and looking into vehicles near the blast site.

Meanwhile, security has ramped up across Delhi and neighboring states with tenant checks and info gathering on Kashmiri students; roads around Red Fort have reopened but bomb squads remain alert.