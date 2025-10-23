Delhi's cloud seeding on hold till October 25

Ready to go as soon as IMD gives green light

The city's hoping that cloud seeding will bring rain to wash away harmful air pollution and boost the Air Quality Index by up to 80 points.

Even though weather delays have pushed things back since July 2025, all approvals and training are done, and officials say they're ready to go as soon as IMD gives a green light.

As Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa put it, they are ready to act immediately once suitable clouds form.