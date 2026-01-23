Delhi's crime rates hit new lows in 2025
India
Good news for Delhi—crime took a real dip in 2025.
Burglaries dropped from nearly 9,000 to just over 6,600, house thefts fell by about 4,000 cases, and vehicle thefts are down too.
In total, theft-related incidents are noticeably lower in 2025 compared with 2024.
Smarter policing and tech made the difference
This drop isn't random—Delhi Police stepped up with more patrols, extra CCTV and ANPR cameras around the city, and specialized teams tackling issues like narcotics and auto theft.
Special Commissioner Devesh Chandra Srivastava pointed out that better teamwork (even across states) and digital tools for reporting crimes have helped speed things up and keep the city safer.