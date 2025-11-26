Delhi's going needle-free for anemia tests next month

Screenings will take place at schools and health centers across Delhi . Instead of drawing blood, this new handheld device shines light through your fingertip and uses AI to estimate hemoglobin levels—all done in about 60 seconds, with results sent straight to a smartphone .

Why this matters

Traditional tests can be uncomfortable (hello, needle pricks) and carry infection risks.

This optical tech makes mass testing way easier and safer—especially for kids who dread shots.

Delhi is following Odisha's lead on this one; costs aren't out yet, but the hope is more people get checked with less hassle.