Delhi's going needle-free for anemia tests next month
Delhi is set to roll out a pilot program in December that checks for anemia—without any needles.
With over half of women and two-thirds of young kids in the NCR affected by anemia, the city's health department is bringing in a painless, non-invasive screening tech validated by the Indian Council of Medical Research.
Where and how will it happen?
Screenings will take place at schools and health centers across Delhi.
Instead of drawing blood, this new handheld device shines light through your fingertip and uses AI to estimate hemoglobin levels—all done in about 60 seconds, with results sent straight to a smartphone.
Why this matters
Traditional tests can be uncomfortable (hello, needle pricks) and carry infection risks.
This optical tech makes mass testing way easier and safer—especially for kids who dread shots.
Delhi is following Odisha's lead on this one; costs aren't out yet, but the hope is more people get checked with less hassle.