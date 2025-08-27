Delhi's new law protects families from sudden, steep fee hikes

What does the new law mean for parents, students?

This move protects nearly 18 lakh students and their families from sudden, steep fees.

Schools must get approval from committees that include parents, teachers, management, and government reps.

If schools break the rules or hike fees without reason, they face big fines—up to ₹2 lakh per student, which will double every 20 days of non-compliance—and even risk losing their recognition.

For families tired of unpredictable costs, this law brings some much-needed fairness to how schools handle money matters.