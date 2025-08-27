Delhi's new law protects families from sudden, steep fee hikes
Delhi just rolled out a new law to curb arbitrary private school fee hikes.
The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025 now covers all 1,700 private schools—way more than the old law from 1973.
The goal? To make fee changes transparent and give parents a real say in what they pay.
What does the new law mean for parents, students?
This move protects nearly 18 lakh students and their families from sudden, steep fees.
Schools must get approval from committees that include parents, teachers, management, and government reps.
If schools break the rules or hike fees without reason, they face big fines—up to ₹2 lakh per student, which will double every 20 days of non-compliance—and even risk losing their recognition.
For families tired of unpredictable costs, this law brings some much-needed fairness to how schools handle money matters.