Delhi's new ration rules: Women heads only, online applications

New eligibility criteria and oversight committees

These updates are intended to make getting a ration card more accessible and transparent, and to reduce paperwork and confusion over who qualifies.

Income eligibility is up to ₹1.2 lakh per year (with some exceptions), and district committees will double-check applications to help those who need it most.

There's also a new grievance system promising quick fixes if things go wrong, plus special committees—including women and marginalized groups—to keep an eye on fairness.

It's all about making sure food support actually reaches people who need it in 2026 and beyond.