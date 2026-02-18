Delhi's new ration rules: Women heads only, online applications
Delhi has just launched its 2026 Food Security Rules, requiring online-only applications.
Now, families need to apply online using the e-district portal, with Aadhaar details for all family members and a family income certificate issued by the Revenue Department (plus other supporting documents as required).
The eldest woman in the family gets listed as head of household—unless she's under 18, then it's the eldest man for now.
New eligibility criteria and oversight committees
These updates are intended to make getting a ration card more accessible and transparent, and to reduce paperwork and confusion over who qualifies.
Income eligibility is up to ₹1.2 lakh per year (with some exceptions), and district committees will double-check applications to help those who need it most.
There's also a new grievance system promising quick fixes if things go wrong, plus special committees—including women and marginalized groups—to keep an eye on fairness.
It's all about making sure food support actually reaches people who need it in 2026 and beyond.