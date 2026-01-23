Delhi's outskirts are now pollution hotspots, outpacing the capital India Jan 23, 2026

This January, Delhi's neighboring cities—like Meerut, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad—saw air quality drop much faster than the capital itself.

Meerut's average AQI shot up to 259 from last year's 141, landing it firmly in the "poor" to "very poor" zone.

Even though Delhi had some of its worst days too (with some monitors recording readings above 400 on certain days), the real story is how quickly pollution is spreading outside city limits.