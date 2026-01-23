Delhi's outskirts are now pollution hotspots, outpacing the capital
This January, Delhi's neighboring cities—like Meerut, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad—saw air quality drop much faster than the capital itself.
Meerut's average AQI shot up to 259 from last year's 141, landing it firmly in the "poor" to "very poor" zone.
Even though Delhi had some of its worst days too (with some monitors recording readings above 400 on certain days), the real story is how quickly pollution is spreading outside city limits.
What's driving this spike?
Transport is a big culprit: vehicular emissions are a key contributing factor in Delhi and surrounding districts.
Weak enforcement around the NCR means more emissions are hanging around—and with weather contributing to pollution buildup, forecasts predict only gradual improvement, with potential rain offering relief.
Out of 109 cities tracked nationwide, 67 had worse air than last year—a reminder this isn't just a Delhi problem anymore.
Why should you care?
If you live or study near Delhi—or even just visit—you're breathing this air too.
The shift shows that fighting pollution isn't just about what happens inside city borders; it matters for everyone across the region.