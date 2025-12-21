Delhi's tandoor ban: Why your favorite chicken tastes different now

Why does it matter?

This move is shaking up Delhi's food culture—some regulars are expressing disappointment over the changes, and even food historian Sadaf Hussain calls it a loss for old traditions.

Vendors point out that cars and trash burning pollute more than their tandoors, but they still face fines of ₹5,000 if they don't switch to electric or gas options.

For many small eateries, it's a tough trade-off between tradition and new rules.