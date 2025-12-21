Indian Railways hikes fares for mail, express, and AC trains
Heads up if you travel by train—Indian Railways is raising fares for Mail, Express, and AC services starting December 26, 2025, to cope with higher running costs.
But don't worry if you use suburban trains or monthly passes—those prices stay the same.
Plus, short trips in ordinary class (up to 215km) won't get pricier, keeping things affordable for many daily commuters.
What's changing and why
For longer journeys, ordinary class tickets will go up by 1 paisa per km, while Mail/Express Non-AC and AC fares rise by 2 paise per km—a 500km non-AC trip will now cost ₹10 more.
This move is expected to bring in ₹600 crore this year as the Railways juggles rising salaries and pension bills.
The fare hike also helps fund upgrades for safety and expansion while making sure regular travelers aren't hit too hard.