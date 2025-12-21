VBSA Bill 2025: Big changes coming to Indian colleges and universities

Why should you care?

If you're heading to college soon or already there, this bill could make things simpler.

With three new councils handling rules, quality checks, and standards separately—and a single platform for data and complaints—it should be easier to compare programs and get help if needed.

Plus, high-performing colleges may get more freedom to innovate.

This move lines up with the National Education Policy's push for less red tape but stronger quality across the board.