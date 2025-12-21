Next Article
Fog throws flight plans off at major Indian airports
India
Thick fog on Sunday morning led to big flight delays and cancelations at Delhi, Srinagar, Amritsar, and Bagdogra airports, with Bangalore also experiencing schedule impacts due to fog.
Airlines like IndiGo and Air India warned travelers about sudden visibility drops and possible last-minute changes.
Why does this matter?
If you're flying out of these cities, expect disruptions—Srinagar saw outright cancelations, while Delhi activated special low-visibility procedures after dozens of flights were scrapped.
Airports advised passengers to double-check their flight status before heading out.
Airports and airlines also suggested allowing extra time for airport formalities since the fog could stick around a bit longer.