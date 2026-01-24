Delhi's water crisis: Why taps are running dry — expected to stabilize by Saturday morning India Jan 24, 2026

Delhi is in the middle of a serious water shortage, and it's not ending soon—some reports link disruptions to a Haryana-ordered closure; officials say the situation is expected to stabilize by Saturday morning.

High ammonia in the Yamuna River has shut down key treatment plants, and at the same time, maintenance on the Munak Canal has contributed to cuts in Delhi's water supply.