Devendra Fadnavis takes Vande Bharat to Shirdi for Nibe inauguration India May 23, 2026

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hopped on the Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai to Shirdi this Saturday, showing support for Prime Minister Modi's call to cut fuel use and boost eco-friendly travel.

He was on his way to attend the inauguration of the Nibe Defence Production Complex, in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.