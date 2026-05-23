Devendra Fadnavis takes Vande Bharat to Shirdi for Nibe inauguration
India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hopped on the Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai to Shirdi this Saturday, showing support for Prime Minister Modi's call to cut fuel use and boost eco-friendly travel.
He was on his way to attend the inauguration of the Nibe Defence Production Complex, in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Maharashtra accelerates El Nino water conservation
Fadnavis also talked about Maharashtra's plan for tackling El Nino, which could mean less rain during the kharif season.
The state is speeding up water conservation efforts and helping farmers use water more efficiently.
Districts are being equipped to handle extreme weather, reflecting a proactive approach toward climate challenges and food security.