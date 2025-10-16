Next Article
Dhanteras 2025: Date, significance, and auspicious timings
India
Dhanteras kicks off Diwali this year on October 18, bringing a focus on prayers for wealth and good health.
It's all about honoring Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Kuber, and Goddess Lakshmi.
The date is now official, so you can plan your celebrations without any confusion.
Know the timings for buying gold
The Dhanteras puja is best done between 7:15pm and 8:19pm on October 18.
If you're eyeing gold or other traditional buys, the lucky window runs from 12:18pm on October 18 until 6:24am the next morning.
So you've got plenty of time to join in the rituals and keep up with tradition—without feeling rushed.