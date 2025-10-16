Next Article
Rajnath Singh calls 'Operation Sindoor' a win for self-reliance
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh just called 'Operation Sindoor' a big win for India's self-reliance.
At a Pune university event, he highlighted how the operation's success came from using Indian-made equipment—marking a real move away from the old habit of depending on foreign defense imports.
Singh says decades of import reliance held back India
'Operation Sindoor' kicked off in May 2025 after the Pahalgam terror attack and put India's homegrown weapons and tech in the spotlight.
Singh pointed out that, for decades, relying on imports held back local defense manufacturing.
Now, with a stronger push and new legal frameworks, India is finally seeing results—proving it can stand on its own when it comes to defense.