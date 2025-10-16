Next Article
Why Diwali in 2025 is on October 20, not 21
India
Confused about when Diwali falls in 2025? You're not alone—there was debate over whether it's October 20 or 21.
Turns out, Vedic timekeeping settles it: Diwali lands on October 20 this year, thanks to how the lunar calendar and evening rituals line up.
Amavasya, Pradosh Kaal, and why they matter
It all comes down to Amavasya (the new moon) and something called Pradosh Kaal—the couple of hours after sunset.
In 2025, Amavasya starts on October 20 afternoon and overlaps with Pradosh Kaal that evening, which is when Lakshmi Puja traditionally happens.
So, most calendars and scholars agree: Diwali's on the 20th.
Even if sunset times change by city, the main rule is that Amavasya and Pradosh Kaal have to overlap, and that's what seals the date.