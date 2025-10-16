Why Diwali in 2025 is on October 20, not 21

Amavasya, Pradosh Kaal, and why they matter

It all comes down to Amavasya (the new moon) and something called Pradosh Kaal—the couple of hours after sunset.

In 2025, Amavasya starts on October 20 afternoon and overlaps with Pradosh Kaal that evening, which is when Lakshmi Puja traditionally happens.

So, most calendars and scholars agree: Diwali's on the 20th.

Even if sunset times change by city, the main rule is that Amavasya and Pradosh Kaal have to overlap, and that's what seals the date.