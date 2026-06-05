Dharmendra Pradhan leads review of national school mental health policy
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan led a review of the new draft National Mental Health and Well-Being Policy for Schools.
The goal? To make mental wellness a real priority in schools across India.
Experts, officials, and committee members joined in to talk about how schools can better support students, teachers, and everyone on campus.
Draft calls for counseling, teacher mentorship
Pradhan highlighted the need for safe, welcoming school spaces that build trust and emotional strength.
The draft suggests more counseling support and spotting stress early among students, with teachers playing a key role as mentors.
There is also an emphasis on using Indian Knowledge Systems so that mental health efforts actually fit our culture.
The policy is set to be shared publicly soon, so students, families, and educators can all get involved in shaping it.