Dharmendra Pradhan leads review of national school mental health policy

Draft calls for counseling, teacher mentorship

Pradhan highlighted the need for safe, welcoming school spaces that build trust and emotional strength.

The draft suggests more counseling support and spotting stress early among students, with teachers playing a key role as mentors.

There is also an emphasis on using Indian Knowledge Systems so that mental health efforts actually fit our culture.

The policy is set to be shared publicly soon, so students, families, and educators can all get involved in shaping it.