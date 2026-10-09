Dhruv Rathee questions Delhi security restrictions ahead of CJP protest
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has called Delhi's security measures "they are almost putting Delhi on lockdown because of our protests" ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.
With entry and exit restricted at 45 metro stations, trains canceled, and mobile internet suspended in central areas, he questioned why so much was being done when only a small turnout is expected for the rally demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
Delhi police deny CJP protest permit
Delhi police say these steps are about keeping things safe, pointing to past protests that got out of hand.
About 25,000 security personnel are on duty, and permission for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar was denied to avoid possible chaos.
The protest is mainly about alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls under the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and concerns about the handling of Form 6 voter-registration applications.