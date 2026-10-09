Dhruv Rathee questions Delhi security restrictions ahead of CJP protest

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has called Delhi's security measures "they are almost putting Delhi on lockdown because of our protests" ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

With entry and exit restricted at 45 metro stations, trains canceled, and mobile internet suspended in central areas, he questioned why so much was being done when only a small turnout is expected for the rally demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.