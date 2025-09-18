Disha Patani attack: Zigana pistol links to high-profile murders
On September 12, an attack involving five shooters connected to the Goldy Brar gang occurred outside actor Disha Patani's Bareilly house. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
The attackers had scoped out the area on bikes before striking and were later killed in a joint police operation.
Police recovered Turkish Zigana and Austrian Glock pistols from them.
Investigators tracked shooters using over 2,000 CCTV clips
Investigators tracked the shooters using over 2,000 CCTV clips and found that the same type of Zigana pistol was used in earlier high-profile murders like those of Atiq Ahmed and Sidhu Moosewala.
These guns are reportedly smuggled from Pakistan via drones and through Nepal, with organized gangs fueling cross-state violence.
Police are still working to catch other suspects and break up this illegal weapons supply chain.