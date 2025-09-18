Disha Patani attack: Zigana pistol links to high-profile murders

Investigators tracked shooters using over 2,000 CCTV clips

Investigators tracked the shooters using over 2,000 CCTV clips and found that the same type of Zigana pistol was used in earlier high-profile murders like those of Atiq Ahmed and Sidhu Moosewala.

These guns are reportedly smuggled from Pakistan via drones and through Nepal, with organized gangs fueling cross-state violence.

Police are still working to catch other suspects and break up this illegal weapons supply chain.