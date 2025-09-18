Next Article
Delhi: Man dies after PCR van runs over him
India
On Thursday morning in Delhi's Gole Market, a man lost his life when a police PCR van accidentally ran over him near the Ram Krishna Ashram Metro Station.
The driver reportedly hit the accelerator by mistake, mounting a roadside ramp.
The victim hasn't been identified yet, and his body has been sent for post-mortem.
Investigation launched, police assure support to victim's family
Delhi Police have launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and sending a crime team to the spot.
Additional DCP Hukma Ram described it as a tragic incident and said action will follow legal procedures.
Authorities have assured full support and compensation for the victim's family.