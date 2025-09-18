La Nina likely to hit India this winter: Here's how
Get ready to bundle up—India could see a much colder winter in the upcoming winter (2025-2026), thanks to the likely return of La Nina.
This weather pattern, which cools the Pacific Ocean, is linked to more frost and intense cold waves in northern India.
The US Climate Prediction Center has put out a La Nina Watch, saying there's a 71% chance it'll develop between October and December 2025.
IMD says La Nina could set in after monsoon
The India Meteorological Department says La Nina could set in after the monsoon, which could bring extra frosty mornings and longer cold spells up north.
Skymet Weather has already spotted cooling trends in the Pacific—even if we're not at full-on La Nina yet, things are shifting.
Plus, a recent study found that when La Nina hits, icy winds get pulled into north India more often, making those cold waves even harsher and longer-lasting.