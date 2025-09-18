La Nina likely to hit India this winter: Here's how

IMD says La Nina could set in after monsoon

The India Meteorological Department says La Nina could set in after the monsoon, which could bring extra frosty mornings and longer cold spells up north.

Skymet Weather has already spotted cooling trends in the Pacific—even if we're not at full-on La Nina yet, things are shifting.

Plus, a recent study found that when La Nina hits, icy winds get pulled into north India more often, making those cold waves even harsher and longer-lasting.