5-year-old boy goes missing at Ludhiana railway station
A young boy named Raj went missing at Ludhiana railway station on Wednesday while sleeping beside his mother, Laltu Devi, and brother.
The family had just arrived from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh and was waiting for Laltu's husband to finish his factory shift.
When Laltu woke up early in the morning, Raj was gone.
Police have filed an FIR
Laltu had briefly asked a nearby couple to watch over Raj while she took her older son to the restroom. The couple was still there after Laltu returned and slept, but Raj still vanished.
Police have filed an FIR but are struggling because there were no security cameras where the family slept—they're now checking other station footage for any leads.
This case is eerily similar to another child abduction at the same station last year, which also faced issues with missing camera coverage.