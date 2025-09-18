5-year-old boy goes missing at Ludhiana railway station

Police have filed an FIR

Laltu had briefly asked a nearby couple to watch over Raj while she took her older son to the restroom. The couple was still there after Laltu returned and slept, but Raj still vanished.

Police have filed an FIR but are struggling because there were no security cameras where the family slept—they're now checking other station footage for any leads.

This case is eerily similar to another child abduction at the same station last year, which also faced issues with missing camera coverage.