Bank holidays in Shillong on September 18: Here's why

Other upcoming bank holidays in September

Unitarian Anniversary Day is marked by church services and prayers. It's not just Shillong; banks in Jammu and Srinagar also close for this occasion.

Plus, more bank holidays are coming up: Jaipur shuts down on September 22 for Navratra Sthapna, while Jammu and Srinagar mark Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday on September 23.

Major cities like Kolkata and Guwahati get their turn during Durga Puja at the end of the month.