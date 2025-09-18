Bank holidays in Shillong on September 18: Here's why
On September 18, 2025, banks in Shillong are taking the day off for Unitarian Anniversary Day—a local holiday that honors the start of Khasi Unitarianism by Hajom Kissor Singh back in 1887.
Other upcoming bank holidays in September
Unitarian Anniversary Day is marked by church services and prayers. It's not just Shillong; banks in Jammu and Srinagar also close for this occasion.
Plus, more bank holidays are coming up: Jaipur shuts down on September 22 for Navratra Sthapna, while Jammu and Srinagar mark Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday on September 23.
Major cities like Kolkata and Guwahati get their turn during Durga Puja at the end of the month.
Will online banking work?
Yes! Even if branches are closed, online banking and payment apps work as usual—so do ATMs and UPI payments.
The RBI plans these holidays to respect local traditions but makes sure you're never really cut off from your money.