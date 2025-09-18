Modi's 75th birthday: Kolkata museum hosts exhibition on PM's journey

The exhibit mixes old-school photos and key milestones from Modi 's journey, starting with his early days as an RSS volunteer. Dr. Sayan Bhattacharya from the museum shared that they've updated the experience to fit Modi's "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision—think tradition meets tech.

BJP leaders take aim at Bengal's economic policies

BJP leaders at the event didn't just celebrate—they also took aim at West Bengal's economic policies.

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya praised Modi's leadership but called out Bengal for low foreign investment (just 0.6% FDI versus Gujarat's 39.6%) and unused natural resources, saying the state hasn't worked enough with Delhi on development.