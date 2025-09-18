Punjab CM launches 'Mission Chardi Kala' to raise flood relief

Mann promises full transparency with every rupee

The mission aims to raise ₹13,800 crore for recovery efforts. Mann is calling on Punjabis everywhere—and all Indians—to chip in via www.rangla.punjab.gov.in, promising full transparency with every rupee.

Support is already rolling in: AAP's Vikramjit Singh Sahney donated ₹1 crore and offered equipment for cleanup.

The focus now is not just quick fixes but helping affected families get back on their feet long-term.