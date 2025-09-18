Punjab CM launches 'Mission Chardi Kala' to raise flood relief
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has kicked off "Mission Chardi Kala," a fundraising drive to support people hit by the recent floods.
The disaster flooded 2,300 villages, impacted over two million residents, and sadly took 56 lives.
Schools, colleges, healthcare centers, and huge stretches of farmland were also left damaged.
Mann promises full transparency with every rupee
The mission aims to raise ₹13,800 crore for recovery efforts. Mann is calling on Punjabis everywhere—and all Indians—to chip in via www.rangla.punjab.gov.in, promising full transparency with every rupee.
Support is already rolling in: AAP's Vikramjit Singh Sahney donated ₹1 crore and offered equipment for cleanup.
The focus now is not just quick fixes but helping affected families get back on their feet long-term.