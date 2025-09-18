Next Article
Uttarakhand: Landslide in Chamoli district leaves 5 people missing
India
A landslide triggered by heavy rain hit Nandanagar in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district early on Thursday, destroying six houses and leaving five people missing.
Out of seven trapped residents, two have been rescued so far, while search teams continue looking for the others.
It's another tough moment for a region that keeps getting hit by disasters.
Flooding from Mokh river wipes out 6 more homes
State and national disaster response teams are on the ground with medical support and ambulances.
Meanwhile, flooding from the Mokh river has wiped out six more homes in nearby Dhurma village, making things even harder for locals.
Just last month—August 2025—the area faced land subsidence and evacuations, showing how vulnerable this region really is.