Uttarakhand: Landslide in Chamoli district leaves 5 people missing India Sep 18, 2025

A landslide triggered by heavy rain hit Nandanagar in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district early on Thursday, destroying six houses and leaving five people missing.

Out of seven trapped residents, two have been rescued so far, while search teams continue looking for the others.

It's another tough moment for a region that keeps getting hit by disasters.