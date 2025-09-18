Ladakh talks back on track as ABL drops political reps India Sep 18, 2025

Talks between the Central government and Ladakh's Apex Body, Leh (ABL) are finally getting back on track.

This time, ABL agreed to leave out political reps from their team, aiming for a more neutral approach.

Thupstan Chhewang is back as the lead negotiator after stepping down earlier over political disagreements.

The last round of talks had stalled because of clashes over who should represent Ladakh.