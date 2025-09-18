YouTuber arrested for claiming Goa airport is haunted

Video went viral on Facebook as well

In the viral clip titled "Goa ka haunted airport," Vashisht alleged the airport was built on a cremation ground and that this led to spooky incidents and night-time flight refusals.

The video also made rounds on Facebook via RealTalk Clips.

Police seized his devices and booked him under public mischief laws, adding they might also take action against the Facebook page admin.

This move is part of Goa's push to tackle misleading content online and protect its image from viral rumors.