YouTuber arrested for claiming Goa airport is haunted
A popular YouTuber, Akshay Vashisht, was arrested in Delhi after he posted a video claiming Goa's new Manohar International Airport at Mopa is haunted.
Police say his video, uploaded to his 572K-subscriber channel, contained "false, malicious and superstitious allegations" in a manner that is capable of creating fear and alarm in the public, with an intent to promote their channel.
The arrest happened on Wednesday after a complaint from Goa's social media monitoring cell.
Video went viral on Facebook as well
In the viral clip titled "Goa ka haunted airport," Vashisht alleged the airport was built on a cremation ground and that this led to spooky incidents and night-time flight refusals.
The video also made rounds on Facebook via RealTalk Clips.
Police seized his devices and booked him under public mischief laws, adding they might also take action against the Facebook page admin.
This move is part of Goa's push to tackle misleading content online and protect its image from viral rumors.