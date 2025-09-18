Next Article
Marathas can now get Kunbi certificates using Hyderabad Gazette proof
India
Marathwada has kicked off the distribution of Kunbi certificates to Maratha community members, using a 1918 Hyderabad Gazette as proof.
This move, launched on PM Modi's birthday and following a recent government order, aims to help Marathas access benefits linked to Kunbi status.
Activist Jarange-Patil to hold victory rally in Delhi
The certificate drive is part of Seva Pandharavada (Service Fortnight), which helps rural folks apply for services like these certificates.
Hingoli district got things started with over 50 distributions, while Latur, Beed, and Dharashiv joined in too.
Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil announced a victory rally in Delhi to celebrate the implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara Gazettes.