Next Article
Four-year-old girl sexually assaulted in school; female staff member arrested
India
A troubling incident in Mumbai has raised concerns after a four-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted at her school on Monday.
The family realized something was wrong when the child complained of pain after coming home, prompting them to seek medical help and alert both the school and police.
Investigation underway, CCTV footage being checked
Police have arrested a female staff member under the POCSO Act, though her exact involvement is still being investigated.
Officers are checking CCTV footage for more clues, and three other female staff members have been called in for questioning.
The investigation is ongoing.