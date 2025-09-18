Himachal Pradesh: 2 missing after flash floods sweep through bus stand India Sep 18, 2025

Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh has pushed the Pong Dam past its danger mark and triggered flash floods in Mandi district.

Two people are missing after floodwaters swept through a bus stand, and rescue teams are still searching.

The IMD says more rain is likely until September 23, but some areas might see a dry spell soon.