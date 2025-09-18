Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: 2 missing after flash floods sweep through bus stand
Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh has pushed the Pong Dam past its danger mark and triggered flash floods in Mandi district.
Two people are missing after floodwaters swept through a bus stand, and rescue teams are still searching.
The IMD says more rain is likely until September 23, but some areas might see a dry spell soon.
419 lives lost since June
Flooding has blocked over 500 roads (including highways), damaged thousands of homes, and disrupted daily life across the state.
Since June, 419 lives have been lost to rain-related incidents.
The government is working to restore roads, power, water supply—and even apple transport—to help people get back on their feet.