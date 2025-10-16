Diwali break 2025: Which states get how many days off India Oct 16, 2025

Diwali break is almost here!

Most schools across India will be closed between October 18 and 23, 2025, for the festival of lights, though exact dates vary by state.

The exact holiday dates depend on where you live, since each state follows its own traditions.

Here's a quick look at who gets how many days off.