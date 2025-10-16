Diwali break 2025: Which states get how many days off
Diwali break is almost here!
Most schools across India will be closed between October 18 and 23, 2025, for the festival of lights, though exact dates vary by state.
The exact holiday dates depend on where you live, since each state follows its own traditions.
Here's a quick look at who gets how many days off.
Rajasthan, Bihar, Delhi, UP
If you're in Rajasthan, you're in luck—schools there are closed from October 13 to 24.
Bihar students get an even longer stretch till October 29 thanks to Chhath Puja.
In Delhi-NCR, most schools are closed from October 19 to 23, but some extend the break till October 28.
Uttar Pradesh students get a five-day run from October 19 (Sunday) through October 23.
Karnataka, West Bengal
Karnataka schools have a mix—after a break for a caste survey earlier in the month, they're closed again on October 20 and 22.
West Bengal students get time off from October 20 to 23 for Kali Puja and Diwali.
So wherever you are, check your school's noticeboard and enjoy the festivities!