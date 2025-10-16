Karnataka mulls bill to curb RSS, political, religious events 

The Congress-led Karnataka government has reissued a 2013 circular that bans the use of government school premises for private purposes. The move comes after Minister Priyank Kharge wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calling for a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in public spaces, including schools and colleges. The original circular, issued by then Commissioner SR Umashankar on February 7, 2013, prohibits non-academic use of school grounds.

Controversial correspondence Kharge's letter to Siddaramaiah Kharge's letter to the chief minister alleged that the RSS was spreading divisive ideas among children and youth through shakhas and gatherings in government schools, playgrounds, and temples. He urged a complete ban on such programs, calling them unconstitutional. The minister also demanded action against government employees participating in these activities, warning of disciplinary measures for violators.

Legislative proposal Siddaramaiah government to introduce new bill With this, the Siddaramaiah government appears to be prepared to ban Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities on the grounds of government- and aided schools in the state, IANS reported. According to India Today, the draft bill is titled "Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Properties Bill - 2025." The draft law mandates prior approval for religious or political events on government property, with District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police as approving authorities.

Fine Fine for violators Violators could face penalties, including imprisonment and fines. First-time violators may be subject to a two-year prison sentence and a fine of ₹50,000, while repeat offenders may be subject to a three-year prison sentence and a fine of ₹1 lakh. The measure recommends a daily penalty of ₹5,000 for persistent violations.