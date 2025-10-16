How much do Indian households earn? All-India income survey coming
India is gearing up for its first all-India Household Income Survey in over five decades, set for 2026.
Led by the Ministry of Statistics and the National Statistical Office, this survey will finally give a clear picture of how much money Indian households actually make—across both cities and villages.
What will the survey track?
It'll track where people's money comes from—wages, side hustles, rent, investments, and government support like pensions or subsidies.
The survey will also look at income gaps between regions and genders, plus how tech adoption is affecting paychecks.
Who's behind it?
A team of experts, headed by economist Surjit S. Bhalla, is shaping the survey.
They ran trial runs at 15 locations to make sure the questions are clear and easy to answer.
Why does this matter?
This survey fills a huge gap in India's data by directly measuring incomes.
The findings could help the government design smarter tax rules, improve social programs, and tackle income inequality—making policies that actually fit people's real lives.