Flight AI-171 crash: Pilot's father seeks independent probe
Pushkaraj Sabharwal, whose son Captain Sumeet Sabharwal died in the Air India flight 171 crash on June 12, 2025, has asked the Supreme Court for an independent investigation.
The Boeing 787-8 crashed just 32 seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people both onboard and on the ground.
Family, pilots' federation challenge official report
The official report blamed human error, but Captain Sabharwal's family and the Federation of Indian Pilots say this overlooks technical issues and possible regulatory lapses.
They're pushing for a probe led by a retired Supreme Court judge and independent aviation experts.
The Supreme Court has yet to decide on the petition.